CASA's 5th annual Light of Hope - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CASA's 5th annual Light of Hope

How would you like to be a superhero? Or if masks and superpowers aren't your things, maybe you can be a light of hope for kids in Hancock County.  Executive Director for CASA of Hancock County, Cynthia Chauvin... volunteer Schler Wiecek are here to tell you how you can join in the 5th annual Light of Hope!

Powered by Frankly