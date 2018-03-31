Pickleball drawing in players of all ages in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pickleball drawing in players of all ages in Biloxi

The popularity of a unique sport has hit the Coast.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports...and its drawing in players of all ages.
Desirae Duncan shows us why this paddle sport is bringing people to the court.

Powered by Frankly