WLOX Editorial: It's time for our state lawmakers to do the righ - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: It's time for our state lawmakers to do the right thing

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Our state legislature pushed to the last minute a proposed agreement on spending $750 million in BP settlement money for economic damages on the coast. Then the last minute came and went Monday night and still we have no plan. Coast civic and business leaders originally fought to keep all the money here since the coast is where the damage occurred from the 2010 oil disaster.

Powered by Frankly