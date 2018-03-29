High School Baseball: Vancleave beat East Central 6-0 Wednesday night

A day after East Central beat Vancleave 4-3, the Bulldogs exploded for a 6-0 win over the Hornets. Both teams are 5 and 1 in the Region 8-4A standings, tied for first-place. Bailee Hendon pitched a complete game, struck out 8 batters and tossed a 2-hitter. He's now 5 and 1 on the season.
