High School Baseball: Vancleave beat East Central 6-0 Wednesday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High School Baseball: Vancleave beat East Central 6-0 Wednesday night

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

A day after East Central beat Vancleave 4-3, the Bulldogs exploded for a 6-0 win over the Hornets.  Both teams are 5 and 1 in the Region 8-4A standings, tied for first-place.  Bailee Hendon pitched a complete game, struck out 8 batters and tossed a 2-hitter.  He's now 5 and 1 on the season.

Powered by Frankly