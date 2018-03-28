Teachers get funding for classroom projects thanks to $29 million donation

Many teachers use the website Donors Choose dot-org to request donations for anything from classroom equipment, to books, to interatcie tablets for their students.
Today Enterprise block chain solution company named "Ripple" donated 29 million dollars to the website and funded more than 35-thousand requests from teachers.
Bill Snyder caught up with a few of those lucky educators who found out the good news today.
