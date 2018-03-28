Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

For today we will continue to have a mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for rain as temperatures rise into the 70s accompanied by breezy and muggy conditions. For tonight we will have temperatures fall back to the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for rain once again.
