Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We are going to see a few scattered showers overnight and into the day Wednesday. It looks like most of the showers should be light. It will remain windy which is why the Coastal Flood Advisory for all three counties is in place trough Thursday at 7 PM. A front will approach on Thursday bringing us a slight chance for strong to severe storms. 

