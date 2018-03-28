No. 18 PRCC sweeps a doubleheader from No. 20 MGCCC Tuesday in Poplarville

The Pearl River Wildcats took care of business Tuesday in Poplarville by sweeping arch-rival Mississippi Gulf Coast in a battle of Top-20 JUCO baseball teams. Pearl River improved to 6-0 in MACJC. The Bulldogs dropped to 4-4.
