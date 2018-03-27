Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It has been another warm and muggy day in South Mississippi as temperatures rose into the 70s across much of the area with strong winds at times. For tonight we will have temperatures fall to the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a few brief showers, and you can also expect strong winds at times.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.