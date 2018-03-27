Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It has been another warm and muggy day in South Mississippi as temperatures rose into the 70s across much of the area with strong winds at times. For tonight we will have temperatures fall to the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for a few brief showers, and you can also expect strong winds at times.

