Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was another warm and muggy start to our day with strong southerly winds bringing in more moisture. Through Thursday we will also stay warm with the winds bringing in the warmer air. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for lows and 70s for highs with very muggy conditions and a mostly cloudy sky overhead each day.

