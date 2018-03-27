Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was another warm and muggy start to our day with strong southerly winds bringing in more moisture. Through Thursday we will also stay warm with the winds bringing in the warmer air. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for lows and 70s for highs with very muggy conditions and a mostly cloudy sky overhead each day.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.