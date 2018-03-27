Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Tonight will be windy with patchy fog and a slight chance for a brief shower or two, but most will stay dry. Tuesday will be another windy one, so hold onto your hats! The fog will mix out and we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures rise into the 70s with a slight chance for rain once again. Wednesday will bring similar conditions, but the winds will settle somewhat. 

Powered by Frankly