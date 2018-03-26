Biloxi rolls out Spring Break traffic plans

With Spring Break weekend less than three weeks away, the City of Biloxi has unveiled a traffic and communication plan that they hope will help ease some of the potential congestion associated with the high volume of cars on city roads.
