RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video from Ocean Springs Chevron robbery

Ocean Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who took cash at gunpoint from a Chevron on Ocean Springs Road Sunday night. If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.