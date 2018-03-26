Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

We had a warm and muggy start to our day with temperatures in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. As we move into this afternoon we will have temperatures rise into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky overhead and a slight chance for a brief shower or two. For tonight we will have temperatures fall to the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and fog developing for the early morning hours.

