Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

We had a warm and muggy start to our day with temperatures in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. As we move into this afternoon we will have temperatures rise into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky overhead and a slight chance for a brief shower or two. For tonight we will have temperatures fall to the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and fog developing for the early morning hours.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.