WLOX News This Week: Kenyatta Thomas and Quinton Harry

Students taking a stand against violence. This is video from the March 14 Walkout at Pascagoula High. The organizers of that and a walk out this weekend in Gulfport join us. High School Students Kenyatta Thomas and Quinton Harry. 

