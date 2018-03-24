Andrew's Saturday First Alert Forecast

It has been a warm day across South Mississippi as southerly winds have brought back warmer air and higher humidity. Temperatures today rose into the 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. For tonight our temperatures will fall to the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
