Inflatable colon raises eyebrows, awareness in Biloxi

Inflatable colon raises eyebrows, awareness in Biloxi

March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and with that in mind, the team at Merit Health in Biloxi wheeled out it's inflatable colon display.
As Bill Snyder shows us, the exhibit is geared toward raising awareness about this potentially deadly disease.

