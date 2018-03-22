Cindy Hyde-Smith kicks off her campaign on the coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cindy Hyde-Smith kicks off her campaign on the coast

One day after her senatorial appointment by Governor Phil Bryant to replace retiring Senator Thad Cochran, Cindy Hyde Smith was already on the campaign trail.
Her first stop, the Coast.
Mike Lacy followed her visit and has her reaction to her historic selection.

Powered by Frankly