Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Clear skies will persist tonight with temperatures falling to the 40s once again with a few spots in the 30s. Thursday will be another chilly start but warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. The temperatures will gradually rise through the rest of the week. Friday, we will have temps mainly in low 70s, but more moisture is returning with a southerly flow. We are not expecting any rain for the rest of the work week.