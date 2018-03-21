Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

It has been breezy this afternoon with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid 60s. Clear skies will persist tonight with temperatures falling to the 40s once again with a few spots in the 30s. Thursday will be another chilly start but warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

