Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast

It has been breezy this afternoon with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid 60s. Clear skies will persist tonight with temperatures falling to the 40s once again with a few spots in the 30s. Thursday will be another chilly start but warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.