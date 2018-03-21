Be a warrior for Sophia Myers - participate in the DIPG Warrior - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Be a warrior for Sophia Myers - participate in the DIPG Warrior Walk

By Laura Newcomb, Producer
Most of us remember the battle little Sophia Myers had with an inoperable brain tumor called DIPG. She's one of the DIPG warriors who will be honored at a special walk to honor and celebrate all children affected by DIPG. Her father, Josh Myers joined us on the show to tell us more about this inaugural event.

