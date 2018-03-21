Be a warrior for Sophia Myers - participate in the DIPG Warrior Walk

Most of us remember the battle little Sophia Myers had with an inoperable brain tumor called DIPG. She's one of the DIPG warriors who will be honored at a special walk to honor and celebrate all children affected by DIPG. Her father, Josh Myers joined us on the show to tell us more about this inaugural event.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.