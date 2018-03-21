Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

It was a chilly start for today across South Mississippi as much of the area sat in the 40s for lows. For this afternoon we will have calmer winds than yesterday, but still breezy at times with temperatures rising into the 60s under a clear sky. We will continue to have the clear sky for tonight with temperatures falling to the 40s once again with a few spots in the 30s.

Powered by Frankly