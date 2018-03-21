Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

If you were outside this evening, chances are you were pretty cold with that whipping wind and those dropping temperatures. We are going to see cold temperatures tonight in the low to mid 40s. The winds will pick up Wednesday mid morning and stay up into the afternoon hours, so bundle up as you head outdoors Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine, but the winds will make it feel colder.
