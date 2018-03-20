Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It has been a cooler day to start in South Mississippi with temperatures in the 50s to start for much of the area. For the rest of the day we will have no chance for rain with strong winds bringing in even cooler and drier air. Temperatures today only rise into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Tonight the winds will stay fairly strong and temperatures will fall to the 40s.

Powered by Frankly