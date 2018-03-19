Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

It has been a warm and muggy day in South Mississippi with temperatures starting off in the 60s and rising into the 80s for this afternoon. Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling to the 50s after a cold front passes through. With the cold front passing through we will have a slight chance for rain, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.

