54th annual Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick's Day Parade

54th annual Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls

    For more than half a century, the civic association of Waveland has transformed the city into an Irish paradise every St. Patrick's Day.
    As Dave Ryan reports, the mix of older St. Paddy's traditions, and newer South Mississippi parade routines, brings crowds from all over to this corner of Hancock County.

