Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Weather

The rain showers this weekend are going to be on and off. More than likely, most folks will see some rain. We are going to see scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday. The models are not agreeing on where the strong storms will go on Sunday. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has the higher chance to our north. The latest run of futurecast brings some pretty heavy rain through late morning/early afternoon of Sunday.
