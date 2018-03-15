Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

The clouds will be on the increase overnight. By the morning commute, we may see a few showers. The widespread rain ramps up around lunchtime. We may see some thunderstorms throughout South Mississippi during the afternoon hours. We'll see some lingering scattered showers though the evening and overnight hours. Saturday's rain showers look to be on and off but mainly in the afternoon/evening time frame.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.