Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

The clouds will be on the increase overnight. By the morning commute, we may see a few showers. The widespread rain ramps up around lunchtime. We may see some thunderstorms throughout South Mississippi during the afternoon hours. We'll see some lingering scattered showers though the evening and overnight hours. Saturday's rain showers look to be on and off but mainly in the afternoon/evening time frame. 

Powered by Frankly