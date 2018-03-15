WLOX Editorial: Fighting for education, so we don't have to figh - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Fighting for education, so we don't have to fight crime

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The top crime fighter in Jackson County contends the best way to fight crime is to fight for early childhood education. Sheriff Mike Ezell contends Pre-K education will help guide children at an early age to learning right from wrong and that there is a better way than living a life of crime. We agree with the sheriff. 

