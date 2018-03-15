Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

It will be cold again tonight in South Mississippi. We may see some patchy light frost in the inland, more rural areas. It will be warmer tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will keep the clouds away through Friday morning. Enjoy our sunny Thursday; it looks like a rainy Friday. A frontal boundary will stall over the area keeping a fairly moderate chance for showers in the forecast for the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

