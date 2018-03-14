Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

It was a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the 30s, but thanks to plenty of sunshine we had temperatures rise into the 60s. For tonight we will have temperatures drop to the 30s once again with spots north of I-10 possibly seeing patchy frost. Tonight will be our last night of colder conditions.

