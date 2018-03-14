Legendary piano player Ronnie Kole brings Jazz to the Bayou - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Legendary piano player Ronnie Kole brings Jazz to the Bayou

By Laura Newcomb, Producer
It's that time of the year again - time to listen to the sounds of Ronnie Kole tickle the ivories while enjoying time at his beautiful home.  It's called Jazz on the Bayou and it helps raise funds for Louisiana charities. He joined us on the show to play a little tune and tell us all about his big event.

