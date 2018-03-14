Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

We started our day with temperatures in the 30s across much of the area, making for a frigid start, but this afternoon we will warm up nicely with highs in the 60s under a mostly clear sky and no chance for rain. For tonight we will keep with the drier conditions as temperatures fall to the 30s under a mostly clear sky once again, but this will be our last night of chilly weather this week as we go into a warming trend tomorrow.