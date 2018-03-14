Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

The cold nights and warm afternoons will stick around for another couple of days. Lows will be in the 30s and highs in the 60s. By Friday, temperatures increase and the southerly flow returns ushering in more moisture. The humidity will increase, as will the rain chance chances over the weekend. It doesn't look like a washout right now.

