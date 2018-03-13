Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was a beautiful day across our area after a chilly start where temperatures were in the 30s, but rose into the 60s this afternoon under a mostly clear sky. For tonight we will continue to have a clear sky overhead as high pressure has a strong influence on our weather pattern. Temperatures tonight will fall a good amount again, down to the 30s by the time you wake up in the morning, with spots north of I-10 possibly seeing a light frost.