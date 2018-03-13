Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

We started off today with chilly conditions as temperatures sat in the 30s for much of the area. As we move into this afternoon we will have temperatures rise into the 60s under a mostly clear sky and no chance for rain, making for a nice day. For tonight we will have temperatures fall quickly though, and we will be back in the 30s again for lows under a clear sky.

