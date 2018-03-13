Battle at the Beach high school baseball highlights and scores

Washington Academy-Harrison Central and Lake Cormorant-Pascagoula high school baseball highlights and scores from the Battle at the Beach which runs through Saturday with 3 games on Friday and 4 games on Saturday at MGM Park.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.