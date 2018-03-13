Battle at the Beach high school baseball highlights and scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Battle at the Beach high school baseball highlights and scores

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Washington Academy-Harrison Central and Lake Cormorant-Pascagoula high school baseball highlights and scores from the Battle at the Beach which runs through Saturday with 3 games on Friday and 4 games on Saturday at MGM Park.

