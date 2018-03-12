Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

It is going to be a cold night in South Mississippi. In fact, the next three nights are going to be cold with temperatures in the 30s for overnight lows. Afternoon high temperatures will be pleasant but cool, especially in the shade, climbing into the mid 60s which is slightly below average for this time of year. Wear your layers through mid-week.
