Eating healthy for National Nutrition Month

"You are what you eat." We've all heard it, and many of us have jokingly used the common saying amongst one another. But there really is a kernel of truth there. Eating healthy can help us be healthy. Memorial Hospital Chef, Rodney Williams shows us how to make a healthy meal at home.
