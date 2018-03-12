WLOX Editorial: Quality of Life - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Quality of Life

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Far too often, when Mississippi is compared to the rest of the United States, we don't rank very high on the list. But a recent report suggests in some ways Mississippi is among the best states in which to live. The best states list put Mississippi at number six in the country on quality of life. According to the study a person's quality of life is measured by both the natural environment, in which the state ranks well, and social environment.  

Powered by Frankly