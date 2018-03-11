WLOX News This Week: Philip Moran and Joel Carter

This week the state senate passing a measure approving firearm training for educators, and both houses pass one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. Here to talk about all this State Senators Philip Moran and Joel Carter.
