Biloxi Shuckers host auditions to sing National Anthem - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers host auditions to sing National Anthem

Dozens of singers from along the coast made their way to Edgewater Mall today.
    All of them vying for the chance to sing the National Anthem at a Shuckers game at M-G-M park. 
    Desirae Duncan was there and gives us a look at the talent.
 

Powered by Frankly