Friday night sports with A.J. Giardina

Southern Miss beat Georgia Southern 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night. College baseball scores. Highlights from the Gaston Hewes Relays and the two-time defending Class 6A Powerlifting Champion Gulfport...will host the Class 6A South State title beginning 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium. Two-time state championship Jaquan Foster will be key for Gulfport.
