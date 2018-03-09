Friday night sports with A.J. Giardina - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Southern Miss beat Georgia Southern 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night.  College baseball scores.  Highlights from the Gaston Hewes Relays and the two-time defending Class 6A Powerlifting Champion Gulfport...will host the Class 6A South State title beginning 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.  Two-time state championship  Jaquan Foster will be key for Gulfport.

