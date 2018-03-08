Low pay and stress contributes to teacher shortages - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Low pay and stress contributes to teacher shortages

The country is facing a teacher shortage, and the coast is not immune.
In Ocean Springs, what was once a long waiting list of prospective teachers has dwindled significantly over the years.
As Doug Walker reports, there are many reasons for the shortfall, but a solution could be on the way.

Powered by Frankly