Low pay and stress contributes to teacher shortages

The country is facing a teacher shortage, and the coast is not immune.
In Ocean Springs, what was once a long waiting list of prospective teachers has dwindled significantly over the years.
As Doug Walker reports, there are many reasons for the shortfall, but a solution could be on the way.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.