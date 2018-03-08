WLOX Editorial: You could win a home, you will help save lives - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: You could win a home, you will help save lives

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX/AP) -

The South Mississippi St. Jude Dream Home construction is complete. It's the half million dollar home that St Jude is giving away. You can tour the Dream Home every weekend from now through April 1. The Saturday hours are nine to five. Sunday hours are noon to five.  The home is in West Gulfport in the Oak Shadow neighborhood, just off the beach. 

