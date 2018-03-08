WLOX Editorial: You could win a home, you will help save lives

The South Mississippi St. Jude Dream Home construction is complete. It's the half million dollar home that St Jude is giving away. You can tour the Dream Home every weekend from now through April 1. The Saturday hours are nine to five. Sunday hours are noon to five. The home is in West Gulfport in the Oak Shadow neighborhood, just off the beach.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.