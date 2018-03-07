Documentary on opioid epidemic shown to Hancock teenagers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Documentary on opioid epidemic shown to Hancock teenagers

The Hancock Community Coalition and HYPE Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts recently hosted a showing of the documentary "Chasing the Dragon," a film about the effects of opioid abuse and the current drug epidemic. HYPE is a coalition of local students that addresses substance abuse and other social issues.

