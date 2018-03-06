Action Report: What happened to the money coast residents paid for the so-called Golden Ticket?

FunTime USA was proposed to open in the summer of 2016. A number of local residents purchased a Golden Ticket for $1,000. The Golden Ticket would be good for 2 adults and 2 children to enter the amusement park for free for ten years. It stated in the contract that if FunTime USA failed to open, the money would be refunded. Most of the folks who purchased the ticket have not received a refund. They contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina.