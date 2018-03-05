WLOX Editorial: More people need to step up

It's a small town of less than 15,000 people with a crime problem. But people are showing up. Showing up to town hall style meetings and looking for solutions to crime that led to four homicides in the first five weeks of the year.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.