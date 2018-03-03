Gulfport church bands together to pray against gun violence - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport church bands together to pray against gun violence

A Gulfport church is calling on divine intervention to stop the violence not only across the country but right here on the coast.    
    Desirae Duncan has the story of how Greater Christian Worship Center is hoping to soon have every one involved in this prayer band.

