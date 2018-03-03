Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go

We live in a time where nearly everything we need can be obtained from our cars. There are drive-thrus for coffee, food, medicine, and banks. Now, thanks to Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, you can drive thru for prayer.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.