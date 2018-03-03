Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

We live in a time where nearly everything we need can be obtained from our cars. There are drive-thrus for coffee, food, medicine, and banks. Now, thanks to Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, you can drive thru for prayer.

